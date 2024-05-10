– WWE held a WrestleMania-themed party at company headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut on Thursday. Among those who attended were a number of WWE talents, including LA Knight, Omos, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, just to name a few.

– WWE has announced that those who are buying premium club tickets for the Friday Night SmackDown show at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 28 will receive “pre-show hospitality” with Bayley. This is presumably a special VIP Meet And Greet.

– WWE runs a NXT live event from Gainesville, Florida on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center.

– Bobby Lashley, who as noted is being replaced by Angelo Dawkins in his King of the Ring match tonight against Tama Tonga, addressed his former school in Junction City, Kansas, which is covered in a featured article at JCPost.com.

