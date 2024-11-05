The New Day are a decorated tag-team.

Because of that, WWE is going to honor them with a special episode of Raw. That’s right. An entire episode.

In a Raw digital exclusive video released after the November 4 taped episode from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approached the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and suggested the idea.

“This year, ten years as New Day,” Pearce said of this being their ten-year anniversary as a team. “It’s time to celebrate, man.”

Pearce continued, “You guys are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. Because of that, if it’s cool with guys, I actually wanted to dedicate a special episode of Raw to celebrating you. An entire episode, if it’s cool with you guys.”

The date of the special dedication episode has yet to be announced.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)