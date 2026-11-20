WWE has released a special tribute video celebrating the life and career of legendary wrestler, booker and promoter “Cowboy” Bill Watts.

Watts passed away on November 17 at the age of 87, prompting an outpouring of tributes from throughout the professional wrestling industry.

On Friday, November 20, WWE shared a video package narrated by Joe Tessitore looking back at Watts’ contributions to the business, including his time as an in-ring performer and his influential run overseeing Mid-South Wrestling.

Watts was widely regarded as one of the most important figures of wrestling’s territorial era, helping establish Mid-South as one of the industry’s most successful promotions during the 1980s.

His career also included prominent positions with WCW and the World Wrestling Federation during the 1990s.

WWE previously acknowledged Watts’ passing with a tribute on its official website, while WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also took to social media to pay his respects.

Watts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2009.