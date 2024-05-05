Today WWE ran a house show from the Arena Du Pays D’Aix in Aix-En-Provence, France. Below you can find the full results of that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Bobby Lashley defeated Santos Escobar

-Grayson Waller & Austin Theory defeated The Street Profits to retain the WWE tag team titles

-Bayley defeated Naomi & Tiffany Stratton to retain the WWE Women’s Title

-Naomi, Bayley, Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton, Piper Niven, & Chelsea Green

-AJ Styles defeated Johnny Gargano

-Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

-Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Undisputed WWE title