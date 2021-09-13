Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful:

– Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

– Big E def. Seth Rollins

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double count out.

– WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus

– Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

– WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Riddle & Randy Orton (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

– Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)