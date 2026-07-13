WWE held a show as part of their 2026 Summer Tour on Sunday at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Albuquerque results from July 12, 2026.
WWE ALBUQUERQUE RESULTS 7/12/2026
1. WWE Intercontinental Champion PENTA defeats Ethan Page
2. Charlotte Flair defeats Jacy Jayne via DQ
3. Charlotte Flair / Tiffany Stratton / Chelsea Green defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid
4. Danhausen defeats Kit Wilson
5. Oba Femi and Seth Rollins defeat WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory via DQ due to interference from Maxxine Dupri
6. Chad Gable defeats Rusev
7. WWE U.S. Champion Trick Williams defeats Carmelo Hayes
8. WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes defeat GUNTHER and Ricky Saints