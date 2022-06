Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam. com:

The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day / Sheamus & Butch

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn