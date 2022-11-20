Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky

Ricochet defeated LA Knight

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Sheamus (w/ Ridge Holland)

Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa)

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) in a Street Fight

Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville

WWE United States Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Austin Theory, Matt Riddle and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal 4-Way