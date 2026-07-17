WWE held a show as part of their 2026 Summer Tour on Thursday at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Allentown results from July 16, 2026.
WWE ALLENTOWN RESULTS 7/16/2026
1. Finn Balor defeats Solo Sikoa
2. Danhausen defeats The Miz
3. Je’Von Evans defeats Rusev
4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Title Match: Champion PENTA defeats Ethan Page
5. Oba Femi defeats Dominick Mysterio
6. WWE Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions R Truth and Damian Priest defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar
7. Carmelo Hayes defeats Ricky Saints
8. WWE Undisputed Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats GUNTHER
NOTE: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige cut a promo, only to be interrupted by Dominick Mysterio. There were no women’s matches tonight in Allentown.