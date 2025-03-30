WWE ran the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Sunday, March 30, 2025, for a non-televised live event as part of the ongoing “Road To WrestleMania 41” overseas tour.

Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his correspondants, @WrestlingEurope & @abhisthebest, are complete results.

WWE AMSTERDAM RESULTS 3/30/25 * WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark

* Penta def. Chad Gable

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk def Guther (c) by DQ

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan

* Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, & Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, & The Miz

Official WWE footage of CM Punk’s post match GTS to Gunther and also holding the World Heavyweight Championship 👀🔥#WWEAmsterdam 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/PEiVXd1lNA — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 30, 2025

“I’m in my old man overly grateful phase” CM Punk’s post match promo thanking the crowd at #WWEAmsterdam ❤️ 📸: @lordofrattay pic.twitter.com/2K0XasSUbx — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 30, 2025