WWE ran the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Sunday, March 30, 2025, for a non-televised live event as part of the ongoing “Road To WrestleMania 41” overseas tour.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his correspondants, @WrestlingEurope & @abhisthebest, are complete results.
WWE AMSTERDAM RESULTS 3/30/25* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark
* Penta def. Chad Gable
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk def Guther (c) by DQ
* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan
* Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, & Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, & The Miz
The voices in my head 🐍🐍 #WWEAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/BcFqrSNZ25
— Evert (@evertmiguelgar) March 30, 2025
Official WWE footage of CM Punk’s post match GTS to Gunther and also holding the World Heavyweight Championship 👀🔥#WWEAmsterdam 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/PEiVXd1lNA
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 30, 2025
“I’m in my old man overly grateful phase”
CM Punk’s post match promo thanking the crowd at #WWEAmsterdam ❤️
📸: @lordofrattay pic.twitter.com/2K0XasSUbx
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 30, 2025
What a battle between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley! 💥 Both superstars gave it their all, but in the end, Rhea Ripley proved why she’s at the top, securing the victory in the #ZiggoDome during #WWEAmsterdam #RoadToWrestleMania 👏 pic.twitter.com/jNm2Y0RwuT
— Ziggo Dome (@ZiggoDome) March 30, 2025