WWE held a live event on Friday in Athens, GA.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Athens results from November 27, 2026.

WWE ATHENS RESULTS 11/27/2026

1. A 10-Bell Salute to the late Jermaine Haley, known in WWE as Bronson Reed, leads off the program

2. Danhausen defeats Kit Wilson

3. Elijah Holyfield defeats Kit Wilson

4. WWE Tag Team Championship: The MFT’s: Tama and Talla Tonga (c) defeat Bakusai: Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki

5. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Iyo Sky (c) defeats Sol Ruca / Lyra Valkyria

6. Giulia defeats Blake Monroe

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ethan Page (c) defeats Chad Gable

8. Main Event: WWE Undisputed Championship: Sami Zayn (c) defeats Kevin Owens / GUNTHER and delivers an emotional tribute speech about Bronson Reed’s tragic passing to end the evening.