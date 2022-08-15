Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over The Miz and Theory in a Triple Threat

R-Truth made an open challenge, and Veer answered. Veer defeated R-Truth

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Rollins continues to attack Ziggler, Riddle makes the save

WWE Intercontinental Title Match-Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka

The Street Profits & Madcap Moss defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sheamus in a Street Fight