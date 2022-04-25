Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Veer def. R Truth by submission

Theory def. Finn Balor by pinning him with his feet on the ropes to retain the United States Title

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins after delivering three crossrhodes.

Riddle def. The Miz

Lashey def. Olmos by DQ in 3:12 when Olmos used a chair on Lashley outside the ring.

Raw Women’s Champions Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in 13:25 when Bianca pinned Liv with the KOD.