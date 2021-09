Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Augusta, GA at the James Brown Arena, courtesy of CageMatch:

WWE 24/7 Championship Match

Reggie (c) defeated R-Truth.

Singles Match

Keith Lee defeated Akira Tozawa.

Singles Match

Riddle defeated AJ Styles (w/Omos).

Singles Match

Jeff Hardy defeated Karrion Kross.

Singles Match

Rhea Ripley (w/Nikki A.S.H.) defeated Shayna Baszler.

WWE United States Championship Match

Damian Priest (c) defeated Sheamus.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match

The Uso’s (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston).

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Alexa Bliss.

Triple Threat Match

Roman Reigns defeated Big E and Bobby Lashley.