WWE held a show on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Bakersfield results from July 26, 2026.

WWE BAKERSFIELD RESULTS 7/26/2026

Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu defeat LA Knight / Solo Sikoa / Royce Keys

Danhausen defeats The Miz

WWE Women’s IC Championship Match: Champion Sol Ruca defeats Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Oba Femi and Seth Rollins defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) Via DQ.

Charlotte Flair defeats Michin via DQ due to interference from Jade Cargill and B-Fab

Charlotte Flair / WWE Women’s US Champion Tiffany Stratton / Chelsea Green defeat Jade Cargill / B-Fab / Michin

WWE Men’s US Championship Match: Champion Trick Williams defeats Carmelo Hayes / Ricky Saints / Baron Corbin

Cody Rhodes and WWE Champion CM Punk defeat GUNTHER and Sami Zayn