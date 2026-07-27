WWE held a show on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Bakersfield results from July 26, 2026.
WWE BAKERSFIELD RESULTS 7/26/2026
Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu defeat LA Knight / Solo Sikoa / Royce Keys
Danhausen defeats The Miz
WWE Women’s IC Championship Match: Champion Sol Ruca defeats Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Oba Femi and Seth Rollins defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) Via DQ.
Charlotte Flair defeats Michin via DQ due to interference from Jade Cargill and B-Fab
Charlotte Flair / WWE Women’s US Champion Tiffany Stratton / Chelsea Green defeat Jade Cargill / B-Fab / Michin
WWE Men’s US Championship Match: Champion Trick Williams defeats Carmelo Hayes / Ricky Saints / Baron Corbin
Cody Rhodes and WWE Champion CM Punk defeat GUNTHER and Sami Zayn
CM PUNK AND CODY RHODES KISSED DANHAUSEN OMFG LMAOOO 😭😭
📸: @CrxssRhxdess pic.twitter.com/Kf5ihOTVIj
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 27, 2026