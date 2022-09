Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)

Kevin Owens defeated Theory

Drew McIntyre & The New Day defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Ricochet defeated Madcap Moss

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Tommaso Ciampa

Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight