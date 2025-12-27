WWE ran the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. on December 26, 2025 for a WWE non-televised live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
WWE BALTIMORE RESULTS 12/26/25
* Rey Mysterio defeats Grayson Waller
* Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker bumps referee Charles Robinson
* Women’s WWE Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Michin
* The Wyatt Sicks defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
* The War Raiders defeat The New Day
* GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
* Main Event: Men’s WWE Championship Title Match: No DQ: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre
