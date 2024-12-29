WWE continued their Holiday Tour with a stop in Baltimore, Maryland on December 28, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.
– LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
– The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Nikki Cross) defeat The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, Rezar & Scarlett)
– WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY
– WWE Intercontinental Championship – Two Out Of Three Falls: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sami Zayn
– CM Punk & Rey Mysterio def. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)
– Otis def. Ludwig Kaiser
– Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio
– WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. Damian Priest
