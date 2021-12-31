Thanks to Dale Pettitt for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday’s show at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland:

* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn ended with interference from various Superstars to set up the next match

* Ricochet, Cesaro and Erik defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn. This was a very fun match

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre. Sheamus attacked McIntyre to set up the main event

* Shotzi defeated Xia Li. After the match, Shayna Baszler attacked Li but Li got the upperhand and sent her retreating

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks. Banks got the best of Flair after the match and posed with the title. This was the match of the night by far

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Baltimore Street Fight. There was a big table bump towards the finish. Both fought a brutal rough match

