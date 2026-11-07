WWE held a live event on Friday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor, Maine.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Bangor results from November 6, 2026.

WWE BANGOR RESULTS 11/6/2026 1. WWE Women’s US Championship: Stephanie Vaquer defeats Champion Jacy Jayne VIA DQ due to interference 2. Iyo Sky / Stephanie Vaquer/ Lola Vice defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid 3. Chad Gable defeats Johnny Gargano (with Candice LaRae) 4. Big Cass defeats Joe Hendry 5. WWE US Championship: Trick Williams (c) defeats Damian Priest 6. AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) defeats Dominick Mysterio 7. The 946: Bronco Nima and Carmelo Hayes (with Royce Keys and Jaida Parker) defeat Jey and Jimmy Uso 8. Street Fight: CM Punk defeats Kevin Owens

CM Punk has arrived for tonight’s #WWEBangor and poking fun at being here and at #Smackdown tonight (that was taped 😂) https://t.co/ocWXPXYvFe — Teffo (@Teffo_01) November 6, 2026