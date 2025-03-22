WWE ran the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, March 22, 2025 for the latest show on their ongoing “Road to WrestleMania 41” overseas tour.
Featured below, courtesy of @Jwsh_CFC, @wdfan1189 and our friend David Roberson at Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results, as well as videos and photos from the show.
WWE BELFAST RESULTS (3/22/2025)* Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa by leaving the cage.
* Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso defeat Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu with the Pinfall on Tonga
* Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes via Pinfall
* WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) via Pinfall
* WWE World Champion GUNTHER and CM Punk go to a Double Count Out of the Ring. The match is declared No Contest. Post-match, Punk gets back into the ring and puts GUNTHER in the GTS. GUNTHER retains the World Championship.
* WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green (with Alba Fyre) defeats Michin via the Unprettier and Pinfall.
* WWE IC Champion Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus using the Spear and Pinfall.
* Charlotte Flair defeats Piper Niven (with Alba Fyre) via Natural Selection, Figure 8 and Tapout.
* Rey Mysterio defeats Finn Balor using the 619 and Pinfall.
