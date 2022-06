Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from First Interstates Arena in Billings, MT, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan

– Veer def. Robert Roode

– Shinsuke Nakamura def. Seth Rollins

– Omos def. Montez Ford

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

– Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, & Lacey Evans def. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, & Shotzi

– Posedown: Ezekiel def. Theory

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Ricochet

– Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn