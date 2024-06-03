WWE ran a house show this weekend.

The company ran the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, June 2, 2024 for a WWE Supershow house show event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE SUPERSHOW LIVE RESULTS (6/2/2024): BINGHAMTON, N.Y. * WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R Truth) (c) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight cut a promo and called out WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles