WWE ran a house show this weekend.
The company ran the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York on Sunday, June 2, 2024 for a WWE Supershow house show event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE SUPERSHOW LIVE RESULTS (6/2/2024): BINGHAMTON, N.Y.* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R Truth) (c) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre
* LA Knight cut a promo and called out WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.
* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
