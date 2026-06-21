WWE held a show as part of their 2026 European Summer Tour on Saturday at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Birmingham results from June 21, 2026.
WWE BIRMINGHAM RESULTS 6/21/2026
1. Jimmy and Jey Uso defeat Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh
2. Chad Gable defeats Rusev
3. Montez Ford defeats Austin Theory
4. WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeats Sol Ruca / Iyo Sky / Lyra Valkyria: Post-Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez celebrate with Morgan
5. Bayley defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
6. WWE Men’s Intercontinental Championship: PENTA (c) defeats Ethan Page
7. Main Event: Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Bron Breakker