Below are results to today’s WWE house show event from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing)

-Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four Way for the United States championship

-Austin Theory defeated John Morrison

-Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

-RKBRO defeated The Street Profits and the Dirty Dawgs to retain the Raw tag team championship

-Reggie defeated Drake Maverick to retain the WWE 24/7 championship

-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop to retain the Raw women’s championship

-Big E defeated Drew McIntyre in a Birmingham street fight to retain the WWE championship