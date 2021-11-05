Below are results to today’s WWE house show event from the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing)
-Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four Way for the United States championship
-Austin Theory defeated John Morrison
-Liv Morgan defeated Carmella
-RKBRO defeated The Street Profits and the Dirty Dawgs to retain the Raw tag team championship
-Reggie defeated Drake Maverick to retain the WWE 24/7 championship
-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop to retain the Raw women’s championship
-Big E defeated Drew McIntyre in a Birmingham street fight to retain the WWE championship