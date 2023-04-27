Thanks to Noah Brown for the following WWE live event results from today’s show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, Alabama:

* Seth Rollins defeated The Miz

* Rick Boogs defeated Baron Corbin with a quick cradle in about 5 seconds. After the match, a frustrated Corbin issued an open challenge, and out came Butch to a big hometown pop

* Butch defeated Baron Corbin. Butch blocked End of Days and pinned Corbin with a roll-up

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Bobby Lashley. Lashley won via DQ due to Bronson Reed coming out and laying him out. Theory quickly retreated while Reed dealt with Lashley

* Chad Gable and Otis defeated Mansoor and Mace

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Asuka and Bayley in a Triple Threat. Belair hit the KOD to pin Bayley

Intermission

* Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis. After the match, Bobby Lashley came out and hit Reed with a Spear. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory ran in from behind but Lashley also hit him with a Spear

* Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler thanks to interference by Dominik Mysterio, who took a superkick. Priest promised to finish Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. Rhodes finally won after the referee ejected Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Cody cut a promo thanking the UK to end the show. Cody got the biggest reactions of the night

