WWE ran a non-televised live event on Saturday night.

The company ran the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, IL. on Saturday, June 22, 2024 for a WWE live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE LIVE RESULTS FROM BLOOMINGTON, IL. (6/22/2024) * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed



* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) (c) def. Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)



* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton



* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso



* Gunther def. Kofi Kingston



* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Zoey Stark



* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Selling his injury at the WWE

Live event In #WWEBloomington after

A attack from Jacob fatu last night. @TreybaileTV pic.twitter.com/aseAdw1Xyu — DREAM (@TeamCody__) June 23, 2024