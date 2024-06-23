WWE ran a non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, IL. on Saturday, June 22, 2024 for a WWE live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE LIVE RESULTS FROM BLOOMINGTON, IL. (6/22/2024)* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) (c) def. Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso
* Gunther def. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Zoey Stark
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Cody Selling his injury at the WWE
Live event In #WWEBloomington after
A attack from Jacob fatu last night.
@TreybaileTV pic.twitter.com/aseAdw1Xyu
— DREAM (@TeamCody__) June 23, 2024
Our #WWE Women's Champion Bayley at #WWEBloomington tonight She defeated Tiffany Stratton by pinfall to retain her title ❤️
Credits : @lynchsrep @lynchstan4life
.
.#wrestling #wweraw #Smackdown #bayley pic.twitter.com/o4IIwYtWvS
— WWE Herstory (@wweherstory) June 23, 2024
Not liv wearing the Dirty Dom shirt #WWEBloomington pic.twitter.com/u6jo7Nqtx9
— ᶜᵃˡˡᵐᵉᵖʰᵃⁿᵗᵒᵐ_ (@callmephantom_) June 23, 2024
The ref got to YEET the crowd here in #WWEBloomington #WWE pic.twitter.com/gN7gS81ukt
— Real Talk Wrestling (@RealTalkWrestle) June 23, 2024
IT'S TIFFY TIME! ⏲️ #WWEBloomington pic.twitter.com/h4vVf9tlbV
— Jaime (@Iyos_My_Champ) June 23, 2024