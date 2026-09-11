WWE held a show on Thursday at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Columbia.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Bogota results from September 10, 2026.

WWE BOGOTA RESULTS 9/10/2026

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats PENTA / Dragon Lee / Ethan Page

2. Joe Hendry defeats JD McDonagh

3. Iyo Sky defeats Bayley

4. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) defeat Alpha Academy: Otis and Akira Tozawa. The Vision continue to attack Alpha Academy after the match, and Oba Femi makes the save.

5. Je’Von Evans defeats Big Cass

6. Sol Ruca and Stephanie Vaquer defeat WWE World Champion (Women’s) Liv Morgan and WWE Intercontinental Champion (Women’s) Raquel Rodriguez. Post-Match: Morgan and Rodriguez attack Ruca and Vaquer; Becky Lynch makes the save.

7. Seth Rollins / LA Knight / Solo Sikoa defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso / Jacob Fatu