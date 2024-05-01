Today WWE held a house show event from the Unipol Arena in Bologa, Italy. Below are the full results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Sami Zayn defeated Ludwig Kaiser to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

-Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL (Kabuki Warriors & Dakota Kai)

-Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa defeated Randy Orton and LA Knight

-Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso, GUNTHER & Chad Gable to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Title

-Awesome Truth defeated Judgment Day to retain the WWE World Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch defeated Nia Jax to retain the WWE World Women’s Title

-Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Undisputed World Title