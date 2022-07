Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Dolph Ziggler def. Theory

Veer def. R-Truth

Ezekiel def. Ciampa

Dana Brooke def. Doudrop

Asuka def. Becky Lynch

Omos def. Cedric Alexander

Finn Balor def. Dominick Mysterio

Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins