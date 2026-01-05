The WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Saturday night with a show that took place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Bridgeport results from January 4, 2026.
WWE BRIDGEPORT RESULTS 1/4/2026
* WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
* GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
* AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: * * Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
* Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Bayley
* The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar
* Steel Cage Match: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre