The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh continued on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the Forrest National Arena in Brussels, Belgium.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Brussels results from January 20, 2026.
WWE BRUSSELS RESULTS 1/20/2026
* Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
* Dragon Lee defeats The New Day: Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston)
* Maxxine Dupri defeats Roxanne Perez
* CM Punk and AJ Styles defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
* Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
* GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso
* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match:
Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the title