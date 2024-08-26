WWE ran the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, August 26, 2024 for a non-televised live event as part of the “WWE Live: Road to Bash in Berlin Tour.”
Featured below are complete results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE SUPERSHOW RESULTS (8/26/2024): BRUSSELS, BELGIUM* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bayley & Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax
* #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Sheamus
* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (w/ Jacob Fatu) (c) def. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
HOLY SHIT.
Thank you, Belgium! You’ll never know how much we need nights like tonight. #WWEBrussels
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 26, 2024
Cody stayed over 30 minutes after the show to take photos with everyone, took a child in the ring to give him an unforgettable moment and teased VERY loudly a PLE in Belgium.
Cody Rhodes just being Cody Rhodes. The absolute best. #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/mkk5JXrT28
— Stvn (@__stvnnn) August 26, 2024
Mon we want tables qui a pas pris au main event mais show exceptionnel go avoir un PLE en Belgique #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/lVZRsOrSnA
— MOHAMINE (@EldMoha) August 26, 2024