WWE held a show on Friday at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, AR.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Buenos Aires results from September 11, 2026.

WWE BUENOS AIRES RESULTS 9/11/2026

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Champion Chad Gable defeats PENTA / Dragon Lee / Ethan Page

2. Je’von Evans defeats Big Cass

3. WWE Intercontinental Championship (Women’s): Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sol Ruca / Iyo Sky / Bayley

4. WWE World Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Mazxxine Du Pri) defeat Alpha Academy: Otis and Akira Tozawa. Post-match, The Vision continue to attack Alpha Academy. Oba Femi makes the save.

5. Joe Hendry defeats JD McDonagh

6. WWE World Championship (Women’s): Champion Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer ends in a DQ as Becky Lynch enters the ring with a kendo stick and strikes both Morgan and WWE Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan retains the title.

7.Seth Rollins / Solo Sikoa / LA Knight defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso / Jacob Fatu