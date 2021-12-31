Below are results from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn ended when Los Lotharios attacked Ricochet to set up the next match

* Ricochet, Cesaro and Ivar defeated Sami Zayn and Los Lotharios

* Shotzi defeated Xia Li. Shayna Baszler attacked Li after the match but Li fought her off

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre. A post-match angle led to Sheamus challenging McIntyre to a Street Fight

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Buffalo Street Fight

