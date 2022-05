Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Civic Center in Canton, OH, courtesy of Wrestle Zone:

The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Theory defeated Mustafa Ali

MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch