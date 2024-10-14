WWE visited Cardiff, Wales for a non-televised live event on Sunday night, October 13, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/13/2024): CARDIFF, WALES* WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker
* Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton
* Andrade defeated Santos Escobar
* WWE Women’s Title Champions Nia Jax defeated Bayley in a Cardiff Street Fight
* WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defeated Chad Gable
* Randy Orton & DIY defeated The Bloodline
* WWE United States Champion LA Knight pinned Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeared Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match