WWE held a show as part of their 2026 European Summer Tour on Saturday at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Cardiff results from June 20, 2026.
WWE CARDIFF RESULTS 6/20/2026
1. Jimmy Uso defeats Dominick Mysterio (with JD McDonagh)
2. Raquel Rodriguez defeats Lyra Valkyria
3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: PENTA (c) defeats Ethan Page via DQ due to interference from Rusev
4. PENTA and Chad Gable defeat Ethan Page and Rusev: PENTA pins Page
5. Intermission
6. Montez Ford defeats Austin Theory
7. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) defeats Roxanne Perez / Bayley / Iyo Sky: Ruca pins Perez
8. Main Event: Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Bron Breakker