WWE ran the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Thursday, August 28, 2025, for a non-televised WWE live event on ‘The Road to Clash In Paris’ U.K. tour.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete WWE Cardiff results.
WWE CARDIFF RESULTS 8/28/25* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss def. The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a Singles Match.
* The Miz issues an Open Challenge and it is answered by Joe Hendry.
* Joe Hendry def. The Miz in a Singles Match.
* “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia (c) def. Zelina Vega to retain her WWE Women’s United States Championship.
* The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (c) def. Rey Fenix and “The Mega Star” LA Knight to retain their WWE Tag Team Championship.
* The Usos (“Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu def. MFT (WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
* The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Tag Team Match in under a minute and a challenge for a Street Fight is issued, which both teams accepted.
* The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Street Fight.
* Tiffany Stratton (c) def. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.
* “The Best In The World” CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Penta def. The Judgment Day (WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.