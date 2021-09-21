Below are results from Tuesday’s WWE house show from Cardiff, Wales, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis).

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) via disqualification due to interference from Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

Cardiff Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal.

Singles Match: Kevin Owens defeated Happy Corbin.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Rick Boogs) (c) defeated Apollo Crews (w/Commander Azeez).

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair