Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, IA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
- WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, and Ridge Holland & Butch w/ Sheamus
- Aliyah def. Shotzi
- GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser def. Drew Gulak
- Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet def. Sami Zayn
- Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler w/ Natalya
- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
- WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre