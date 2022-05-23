Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, IA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, and Ridge Holland & Butch w/ Sheamus

Aliyah def. Shotzi

GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser def. Drew Gulak

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet def. Sami Zayn

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler w/ Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre