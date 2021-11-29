Below are the results to today’s WWE house show, which took place from the Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virgina. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com and @jonfun for sharing.)

-Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

-Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin

-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the Raw women’s championship

-Big E defeated Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollin, and Kevin Owens to retain the WWE championship

-RK Bro defeated AJ Styles/Omos and the Dirty Dawgs to retain the Raw tag team championship

-Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown women’s championship

-The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) defeated Rick Boobs/Street Profits