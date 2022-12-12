Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura

Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss & Emma

Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a Street Fight

Hit Row (Ashante Thee Adonis & Top Dolla) defeated Maximum Male Models (mån.sôör & ma.çé)

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

Braun Strowman, Jamie Noble & The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn