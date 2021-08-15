Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center, courtesy of ProWrestling.net:

Finn Balor beat Baron Corbin.

Big E defeated Seth Rollins.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat Bobby Lashley and MVP.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest beat Sheamus and Jinder Mahal.

AJ Styles and Omos defeated Randy Orton and Riddle to retain the Raw Tag Titles.

Nikki ASH beat Rhea Ripley to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.