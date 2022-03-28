Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA, courtesy of WrestleZone:
- Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Vs. Natalya Vs. Sasha Banks ended in a no contest after the match broke down due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Naomi. It turned into a tag match.
- Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
- Sonya Deville cut a promo talking about how Virginia Tech is a superior school to Virginia. Aliyah came out and defeated Sonya Deville
- SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in what was said to be yet another great match between the two.