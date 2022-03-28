Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA, courtesy of WrestleZone:

Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Vs. Natalya Vs. Sasha Banks ended in a no contest after the match broke down due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Naomi. It turned into a tag match.

Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

Sonya Deville cut a promo talking about how Virginia Tech is a superior school to Virginia. Aliyah came out and defeated Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs