WWE continued their Holiday Tour with a stop in Chicago, Illinois on December 29, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

* Seth Rollins def. Chad Gable

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (with Raquel Rodriguez) def. IYO SKY

* The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & Scarlett)

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match For WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sami Zayn

* Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Otis

* Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

* Steel Cage Match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. CM Punk after Dominik Mysterio interfered.

.@bronbreakkerwwe nearly decapitated Sami Zayn to retain the IC Title in a great match. Breakker is special in every way shape and form.#WWEChicago #WWE pic.twitter.com/xxN7qap68m — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 30, 2024

Cool moment with @WWERollins raising the hands of fans in a cheering/booing contest with Chad Gable.#WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/h6w54AYVAt — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 30, 2024

Rowan gifting his mask to a fan #WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/VnYYWIlPIc — HOUSES (@_ClobberinTime) December 30, 2024