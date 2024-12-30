WWE continued their Holiday Tour with a stop in Chicago, Illinois on December 29, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.
* Seth Rollins def. Chad Gable
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (with Raquel Rodriguez) def. IYO SKY
* The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & Scarlett)
* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match For WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sami Zayn
* Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Otis
* Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio
* Steel Cage Match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. CM Punk after Dominik Mysterio interfered.
