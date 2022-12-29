Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out

* AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim defeated Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz by DQ. This started out as a MizTV segment and the DQ led to a tag team match

* Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. Rollins got payback on Theory after the match and celebrated with the crow, posing on top of the cage. The Rollins theme song was sang through the crowd all night

