Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

24/7 Title Match- the title changed hands four times, first: Nikki ASH, second: the referee, third: Tamina, and then back to Dana Brooke

Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)

Omos (w/ MVP) issues an open challenge, Riddle answers, Riddle defeated Omos (w/ MVP) via DQ due to MVP interference, and after the match, Riddle hits MVP with an RKO

The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (w/ Dominik Mysterio) defeated AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler (Priest pins Ziggler)

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over The Miz (w/ Tommaso Ciampa) in a Street Fight. Ciampa gets involved. Dexter Lumis makes the save and carries The Miz out of the ring after the match.