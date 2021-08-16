Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam:

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest defeated WWE U.S. Champion Sheamus and Jinder Mahal

Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

Big E defeated Seth Rollins

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match- AJ Styles and Omos (c) retain over Randy Orton and Riddle

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Nikki ASH (c) retains over Rhea Ripley

John Cena, Rey and Dominick Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso