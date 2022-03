Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio

Omos defeated R-Truth

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

Miz TV with The Mysterios

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop

United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins